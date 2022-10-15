Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 9,793,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

