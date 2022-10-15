Profund Advisors LLC Sells 27,325 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. 11,511,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,515,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

