Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of A stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

