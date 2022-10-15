Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,598 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

