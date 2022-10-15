Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,718. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

