Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.10. 2,281,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day moving average is $531.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

