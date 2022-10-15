Prom Hits Market Capitalization of $90.36 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $90.36 million and $2.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00028693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,144.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42018488 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,582,223.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

