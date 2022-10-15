ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 73,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.93. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

