ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,609 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Consolidated Edison worth $168,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,076. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

