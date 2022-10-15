ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $96.56. 25,410,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,649,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

