ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,529,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,994 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $180,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 7,450,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

