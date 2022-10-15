ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 149,337 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $173,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.