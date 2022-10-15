ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 259,902 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Dover worth $144,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 1,099,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,602. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

