ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $149,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 98.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 21.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,728,270 shares of company stock worth $71,382,706. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,652. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

