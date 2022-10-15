ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $149,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 98.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 21.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,728,270 shares of company stock worth $71,382,706. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,652. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.