ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $156,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 220,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $81.61. 5,500,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,835. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

