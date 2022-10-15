ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,773,094 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $209,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891,462. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

