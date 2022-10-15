ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 707,382 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 707,382 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of T-Mobile US worth $189,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. 5,650,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.35.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

