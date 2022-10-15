ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.93

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 699187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

