Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Down 47.0% in September

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSRW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.