Proton Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $1.52 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,863,356,375 coins and its circulating supply is 13,800,306,837 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

