Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Increased to €41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($39.80) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Prysmian Stock Performance
Prysmian stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
Prysmian Company Profile
