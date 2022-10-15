Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Increased to €41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($39.80) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prysmian Stock Performance

Prysmian stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.