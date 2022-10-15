QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QCOM stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,997,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

