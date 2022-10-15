Quantum Price Up 20% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00012555 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $180,968.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,117.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 2.40026316 USD and is up 133.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,975.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

