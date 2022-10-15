QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $96.14 million and approximately $138,901.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,126.98 or 0.99998516 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057002 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005105 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124855 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $139,033.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.