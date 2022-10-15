Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,780. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $48,041.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,939.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,354 shares of company stock worth $269,401. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

