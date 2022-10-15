QUINT (QUINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $327,239.00

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $327,239.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00009488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

