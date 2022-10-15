Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QTNT. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient Stock Performance

Quotient stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Insider Activity at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.