Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,253.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

