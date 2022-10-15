Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

