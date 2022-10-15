Raymond James Begins Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

