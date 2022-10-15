Raymond James Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.33.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$9.71. 2,725,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$6.36 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,710,917.48. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,710,917.48. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

