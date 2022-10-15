RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 357,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,449. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $678.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

