Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 2.3 %

RDI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 4,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

