RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,491. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealNetworks ( NASDAQ:RNWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the quarter. RealNetworks accounts for approximately 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 5.48% of RealNetworks worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

