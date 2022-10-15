RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 60.2% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 844,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

