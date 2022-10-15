RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 60.2% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 844,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.