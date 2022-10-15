RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 844,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,803. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.