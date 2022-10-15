RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 844,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,803. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

