Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $736.06. 879,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,328. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $761.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $666.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

