ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $9.33 Average PT from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Price Performance

NYSE SOL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.18.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

