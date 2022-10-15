RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RenovoRx Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of RNXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.49. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the second quarter valued at $1,931,000. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 79.5% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

