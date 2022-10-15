Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,244. The firm has a market cap of $920.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

