Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $27.08. 67,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,948,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 505,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 148,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

