Reviewing KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KB Home and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 11.67% 23.95% 12.23% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $5.72 billion 0.40 $564.75 million $8.56 3.10 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KB Home and Second Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KB Home and Second Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 3 10 1 2.73 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

KB Home presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Risk and Volatility

KB Home has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KB Home beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

