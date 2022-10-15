Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

REVH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.