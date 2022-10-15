Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.65 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $115.65 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

