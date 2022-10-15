RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 157.8% higher against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $119.06 million and $9.68 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,894,277.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

