Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given New GBX 5,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.71. 3,767,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,301. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

