Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE RSKD remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,787. The company has a market cap of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Riskified by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Riskified by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

