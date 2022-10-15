RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE RIV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 68,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,483. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
