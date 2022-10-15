RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE RIV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 68,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,483. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $213,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

