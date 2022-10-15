RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

