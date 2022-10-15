RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,961.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 5,760,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,796. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

